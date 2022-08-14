Two women ‘seriously’ injured in Co Down hit and run as PSNI seeking information on vehicle involved

Police and other emergency services are at the scene.

Two women in their 50s have been seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Co Down on Sunday morning, police have said.

The emergency services including the PSNI and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance attended the scene of the crash on the Crossgar Road in Killyleagh shortly after 8.30am.

According to eyewitnesses, the Air Ambulance is reported to have landed in the area close to the crash.

Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong tweeted: “I hope anyone injured makes a quick recovery.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said he heard the sounds of the emergency services attending.

“My thoughts are with the pedestrians who were injured in this crash on the Crossgar road close to 8.30am this morning,” he said.

"I want to thank police and the Air Ambulance for their quick response and hope that all those affected make a quick recovery.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the crash or who has information about the black Volkswagen involved to contact police as soon as possible.”

In a social media post, Police Newry, Mourne and Down said the incident happened at 8.30am involving a black Volkswagen hatchback.

They said anyone who has seen a “black Volkswagen with a broken windscreen in the area” should contact police on the non emergency 101 number.

The road was closed for a time but is believed to have since reopened.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “The two women, aged in their 50s, were struck by a small black car on the Crossgar Road at around 8.30am.

“Both have been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that whilst not believed to be life threatening, are serious.

“Anyone who was travelling on the Crossgar Road this morning and witnessed the collision, captured dashcam footage or anyone with any other information regarding the vehicle involved is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 682 14/08/22.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been contacted.