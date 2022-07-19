Two women taken to hospital following serious crash in north Belfast which left car on its side

Diversions are in place following a serious road crash in north Belfast.

Two women have been taken to hospital and a man in his 30s has been cautioned following a north Belfast crash which left a car on its side.

The incident happened on the Ballysillan Road in the city before 1.20pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed for a period of time and bus routes were affected, but the PSNI confirmed the road has since reopened.

PSNI Inspector McCullough said: “Police received and responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Ballysillan Road in north Belfast shortly after 1.20pm today, Tuesday 19th July.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

“Two women were taken to hospital following the incident.

“One man in his 30s was cautioned at the scene for careless driving.

“The Ballysillan Road was closed for a period of time with its junction at Ballysillan Park, but has since re-opened to traffic.

“There are no further details at this time.”