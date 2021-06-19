Two-year-old child hospitalised after ingesting cannabis

A police investigation has been launched after a two-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after ingesting a large amount of cannabis.

The Irish News report the toddler was left fighting for his life when he was admitted to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children during the last fortnight.

He was placed on a ventilator after accidentally ingesting the drug but it is now understood his condition has stabalised.

Belfast Trust have not commented on the incident for confidentiality reasons.

The PSNI confirmed that five adults had been arrested since Sunday on suspicion of child cruelty and a search of the child’s home had been conducted.

A PSNI spokesman told the Irish News: "In response to a report of alleged child cruelty, police arrested a 25-year-old male and 20-year-old female on June 13. During a follow-up search of a residential property, a number of items were recovered for examination including a quantity of tablets, medication and drugs paraphernalia.

"During follow-up enquires, a 51-year-old female, 28-year-old male and 27-year-old female were also arrested on suspicion of child cruelty on June 14. Each of the people arrested have subsequently been released pending further enquiry."

It follows a warning to parents earlier this month over the dangers of cannabis oil.

A different young child had required hospital treatment after inadvertently swallowing the substance disguised as a sweet.

The Department of Education asked schools to warn parents of the threat, which could cause children to suffer hallucinations, nausea or vomiting after eating the sweets.