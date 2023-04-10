Two young girls rescued after becoming ‘stranded’ on Coney Island in Co Armagh

Two young girls have been “left shaken” after they were rescued from Coney Island in Co Armagh after becoming stranded following a kayak journey.

On Sunday, Lough Neagh Rescue said they were tasked at around 10.54am to the location, after three people attempted to make their way to the Maghery slip on kayaks before getting into difficulty.

It’s believed the individuals encountered “rapidly deteriorating conditions” and were blown off course.

The Maghery slipway is the access point to Lough Neagh and is often used by those wishing to travel to the island.

In a statement published on social media, the rescue team said: “The advance party made the good decision not to try and paddle back to the island to pick up the girls and instead dialled 999 and asked Coast Guard for assistance.

"Lough Neagh GG team quickly accounted for the party of three while the lifeboats collected the two girls on Coney Island and safely brought them into Maghery slip where the girls were a little shaken but made feel much better by the warm embrace of their parents.

"Lifeboats returned to station for refuelling and readied for their next tasking.

"If you see someone in distress, in, on or around the water, dial 999 and ask for Coastguard."