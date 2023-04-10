Two young girls rescued after becoming ‘stranded’ on Coney Island in Co Down

Two young girls have been “left shaken” after they were rescued from Coney Island in Co Down after becoming stranded following a kayak journey.

On Sunday, Lough Neagh Rescue said they were tasked at around 10.54am to the location, after 3 people attempted to make their way to the Maghery slip on kayaks before getting into difficulty.

It’s believed the individuals encountered “rapidly deteriorating conditions” and were blown off course.

Coney Island, which despite its name is not technically an island instead a seaside hamlet, is located between the villages of Ardglass and Killough. It’s best known for its popular caravan park.

In a statement published on social media, the rescue team said: “The advance party made the good decision not to try and paddle back to the island to pick up the girls and instead dialled 999 and asked Coast Guard for assistance.

"Lough Neagh GG team quickly accounted for the party of 3 while the lifeboats collected the two girls on Coney Island and safely brought them into Maghery slip where the girls were a little shaken but made feel much better by the warm embrace of their parents.

"Lifeboats returned to station for refuelling and readied for their next tasking.

"If you see someone in distress, in, on or around the water, dial 999 and ask for Coastguard."