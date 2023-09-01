Typhoon jet roars over Titanic Belfast in RAF flypast

The typhoon roared across the sky above the iconic landmark where the RAF Business Engagement Reception is taking place.

It was planned as a demonstration of the RAF’s pride in the city's maritime heritage symbolised by the former Harland & Wolff shipyard site where RMS Titanic was built.

"This evening’s reception brings together partners from across Northern Ireland, particularly industry and academia” a spokesperson said.

"The RAF is aware of the economic, community and societal benefits that the defence industry brings to regions across the United Kingdom.

"To that end the RAF in NI will work it’s theme of ‘partnership and prosperity’ to further grow the outstanding defence industry which already flourishes within Northern Ireland and to contribute further towards the levelling up agenda."

The RAF College Cranwell band will be performing at the Belfast Tattoo on Friday and Saturday allowing five members to perform on home soil.

Squadron leader Murray

Squadron leader Murray, who is originally from Larne, is currently the band’s senior director of music and has been in the RAF for 26 years.

He started out as a flute player but is now responsible for coordinating and delivering the musical elements for the RAF.

“If it were not for the support and encouragement of family and the musical education system in NI, I would never have had the opportunity to be here,” he said.

"It is a privilege to be part of RAF Music, performing a wide variety of music at such diverse locations; from airfields to concert platforms, town halls to Windsor Castle, no two days are the same! I am hugely proud to perform at home with the phenomenal musicians of RAF Music and the Band of the RAF College.”

A five piece from the band will also be performing at the Titanic event which is being hosted by Air Officer Northern Ireland Air Marshal Sean Reynolds.

“It is a real honour and a privilege for the RAF to be the lead Service in this year’s Belfast Tattoo,” he said.

Air Officer Northern Ireland Air Marshal Sean Reynolds.

"It is all the more fitting in the month of September, which is the month that we remember the ultimate sacrifice of ‘The Few’ during the Battle of Britain.

"We are also delighted that we will be joined by so many people from Northern Ireland as we continue to evolve our themes of partnership and prosperity.

"We could not do what we do in promoting security and stability around the world without the magnificent support that we get from this amazing country.”