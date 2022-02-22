Tyrone and Armagh residents question whether major cross-border electricity line will affect rising energy bills

A group of residents and landowners in counties Tyrone and Armagh have called on the Executive to explain how much a proposed North South Interconnector will cost locals in their areas.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon approved plans for the interconnector project in September 2020.

It will see the implementation of a 400kv overhead electricity line, which is to stretch from the village of Moy in Co Tyrone, to Co Meath.

Read more High Court judge refuses bid to quash planning permission for major cross-border electricity line

The project received the green light after a High Court judge refused to quash planning permission for the cross-border electricity line in October of last year - despite identifying a legal flaw in the ministerial decision-making process.

Now, members of a local campaign group are demanding to know “how much the interconnector will cost and who is expected to foot the bill, [especially] at a time of soaring energy prices in Northern Ireland”.

Jim Lennon, chair of the Safe Electricity Armagh and Tyrone (SEAT) group said: “It is now 15 years since the Interconnector was first conceptualised. When conceived the economies north and south were experiencing an economic bubble, while renewable energy and alternative technologies were in their infancy.

“The world is now a very different place and our politicians and Executive Ministers need to ask hard questions of SONI and of this project.

“Remarkably 15 years after it was first proposed it is still unclear why an interconnector is needed, how much it will cost and who stands to benefit.

“Forecasts to 2027 show no additional electricity demand is forecast in Northern Ireland. The demand on the electricity grid in the Republic however is set to soar with huge data centres requiring connection to the electricity grid putting a strain on capacity there.

“Are consumers in Northern Ireland expected to subsidise the failure of EirGrid to plan effectively for this surge in demand in the Republic of Ireland?”

SONI is the Electricity Transmission System Operator for Northern Ireland, and Mr Lennon also criticised what he deems is its “refusal” to consider an underground cable as part of their proposals.

“EirGrid/SONI has refused for 15 years to consider undergrounding as an option for the Interconnector, however in 2020 they announced a proposal to underground a 50km interconnector cable between Kildare and Meath,” he said.

“If it is good enough for the people of Kildare and Meath, SEAT will accept nothing less for the people of Armagh and Tyrone.

“We are not anti-development, but we believe any proposal must be evidence-led and properly take account of the impact it will have on local people and on consumers more widely. We don’t believe this proposal does that.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said that “costs associated with the development are a matter for SONI”.

They added that the issue of undergrounding was fully explored as required by environment impact regulations and considered in detail by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

The PAC “concluded that there was persuasive evidence that the proposed overhead line is the best technical and financial solution for delivering the proposed interconnector”.

The spokesperson commented that “there was no reason for the Department for Infrastructure to depart from this conclusion” and that the need for the interconnector’s development was “judged to outweigh any potential impacts” raised by the local community during the planning process.

"Interested third parties were given the opportunity to present evidence to the PAC and have all issues debated at the public inquiry. The PAC carefully considered and reported on the issues raised but concluded that the various objections raised by third parties had not all been sustained.

"All issues were addressed in the PAC report. The Department also independently considered those issues, as well as all the representations made after the applications were remitted to the Department in the light of the Buick judgement.”