Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital to receive £400,000 investment in acute mental health services

Health Minister Robin Swann with (left) Deputy Sister Kerry Mellon and (right) Sister Phyllis Fitzsimons during a visit to ASHA Centre for Addiction in Omagh. Picture: Michael Cooper

A mental health and addiction unit at Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital in Omagh is to receive an additional £400,000 in investment.

The announcement by the Health Minister Robin Swann was made during a visit to the hospital on Friday.

The hospital provides acute mental health inpatient services for adults and older people in the Western Health and Social Care Trust area.

The department said the new centre will replace existing outdated facilities and provide modern, fit-for-purpose accommodation in the Southern Sector of the Trust.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The investment is part of an overall £1.5 million boost to the facilities in the hospital delivered over the past two years.

“I consider a new mental health unit in Omagh to be a very important and deserving priority for my Department,” said Robin Swann.

“That is why last September I resubmitted a bid for funding to commence the new unit as part of a four year capital budget information gathering exercise.

“Without additional resources and a multi-year budget settlement my Department is unable to commence any significant new investments that will continue beyond this financial year.

“I remain determined to keep pressing for the necessary funding for this important project but in the interim I can confirm my Department will provide a further £400,000 to invest in Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital to improve patient safety and experience.

“The investment will have a direct impact on patients and will improve outcomes and bringing the total invested in AMH facilities in Omagh over the last two years to almost £1.5million.”

Karen O’Brien, director of the Western Health and Social Care Trust added: “I would like to thank him [Robin Swann] for taking time out of his busy schedule to come and view, first hand, our extensive acute mental health facilities in Omagh and to acknowledge the work and commitment of our staff towards the provision of mental health and social care services across the Western Trust.

“I would also like to thank the Minister for his continued support and for his clear and continuing commitment towards those in need of mental health care, which is demonstrated through his support of proposals for a new mental health unit in Omagh.”