Tyrone chef Miller goes on trial for killing Charlotte Murray

A jury has been sworn in at Dungannon Crown Court for the trial of a chef accused of the murder of his 34-year-old former girlfriend who disappeared without trace almost seven years ago.

John Patrick Miller (48), originally from Coleraine but with an address in Redford Park, Dungannon, denies murdering Charlotte Murray in 2012.

Ms Murray, originally from Omagh, and Miller had lived together in the Co Tyrone village of Moy and had both worked in the nearby Cohannon Inn.

The trial is expected to last around five weeks, during which time the jury of eight men and four women may hear evidence from up to 30 witnesses, including police and other experts.