Tyrone college hailed for alerting PSNI to racist tone of online chat

A top grammar school has been praised for contacting police after some of its pupils were caught up in an internet chat where racist comments were posted.

Royal School Dungannon revealed it had taken the step after being made aware of the online discussion "involving a large number of people, some of whom attend RSD, and which contained racist comments which the school condemns in every regard".

It is understood other young people from different schools had participated in the online chat, which took place last Friday.

The school said it condemned racism in all its forms and took any report of racist activity seriously.

It added: "Although this online chat took place at home and at night and had no direct link to RSD, as a matter of public interest the school reported this to the PSNI.

"RSD was the first and only organisation to take this action."

The matter is now subject to a criminal investigation and the school said it wouldn't be commenting further.

The school's statement was last night welcomed by Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT union.

The official told the Belfast Telegraph the school had been "proactive" in tackling what had happened.

"However, the incident does show that in Northern Ireland there is an undercurrent of racism that is stubborn and isn't going away," he said.

"Schools and the education system have an important role to play in addressing these attitudes.

"Racism and inequality issues are a problem everywhere and school and teachers should be mindful that they have a special role in tackling these things. It's going to be a challenge to get to the point this type of thing never happens within a school environment."

He stressed the incident had taken place off school property, adding he had been disappointed when he learned of the content of the comments made by the large group of young people.

"I think the school has taken the correct response to this," he said.

"It didn't happen within school, but RSD are quite rightly taking the lead in challenging this behaviour and addressing it."

A PSNI confirmed it had launched a probe into the incident.

It said: "Police in Dungannon are investigating comments made on a social media group chat which were reported to officers on Friday, January 15.

"The investigation is ongoing and the matter is being treated as a hate incident. There are no further details at present."