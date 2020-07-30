Tyrone crash victim Patrick McGinn's organs saved six lives, funeral told

A young Co Tyrone man killed in a weekend car crash has given the gift of life to six others through organ donation, his funeral has heard.

Patrick McGinn (21) died as a result of injuries sustained in a fatal crash last Saturday.

Mr McGinn passed away on Monday, two days after the single vehicle accident on the Ballygawley Road near Castlecaulfield.

Requiem Mass took place on Thursday at St Patrick’s Church, Aughnagar.

Parish priest Fr Pat Hannigan told the congregation that Patrick’s organs have helped six other people.

He said: “We are told in the Gospel that unless a grain of wheat falls on the ground and dies it remains only a single grain; but if it dies, it yields a rich harvest.

“That can indeed be said of Patrick. He was an organ donor and his organ donation has meant that six people have been given the gift of life and hope. Out of this awful tragedy comes the knowledge that God is with us.

“When we are in pain, we can also say that God is also in pain.”

The young man, from Cranlome Road, Ballygawley, was described in death notices as the dearly beloved eldest son of Martin and Karen and dear brother of Emma, Ryan and Cara; and the dearly beloved grandson of Pat and Ann and Breige and the late Eugene Stewart.

Extending the deepest sympathy of the whole parish to the family, Fr Hannigan shared his own fond memories of the young man.

He said: “I have known Patrick since he was six years old, serving Mass here in this chapel until his servers vestments got too short, but of course that didn’t bother him.

“He was a fairly laid back horizontal kind of lad. He let nothing disturb him. He was never busy, just moving along.

“He was a past pupil of St Mary’s Cabragh and St Ciaran’s, Ballygawley. He was a student at Queen’s University studying maths.

“He was an avid reader – his Kindle was totally filled with books. He loved covering all kinds of subjects – from statistics about American football, basketball and baseball to philosophy and science.”

Fr Hannigan told those who mourn and grieve for Patrick to draw comfort from their own memories of him.

He said: “This awful tragedy has touched the lives of so many of our families and has renewed or opened old wounds once healed

“So many memories! So much life and light brought into this family by Patrick. These are all qualities which are unmeasured by time, and I am sure you all have your own memories of Patrick.

“Though he has gone from our sight into the loving arms of God, into the kingdom of heaven, Patrick remains with us, through the memories, the love and prayer of all of us.”

Following Requiem Mass, Mr McGinn was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.