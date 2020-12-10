Tyrone dad praises young paramedic who helped him in dramatic car park delivery of son

A Co Tyrone dad, who delivered his newborn baby son in a car park on the coldest night of the year, has praised a young paramedic who talked him through the birth over the phone while on her very first night shift.

Declan Molloy (34) and his wife Gemma-Louise (36), from outside Ballygawley, dramatically welcomed their third child, Leo, into the world on the roadside in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They were making their way to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen when Gemma realised they were not going to arrive in time and told Declan to ring 999.

On the other end of the phone assisting them was newly qualified Laura Maxwell who had picked up their urgent call in the Ambulance Service’s Emergency Control Room after they pulled up outside Fivemiletown Mart in thick freezing fog and temperatures of -4C.

That call was her eleventh of the night - on her first shift at work - and one she’s certain to treasure for many years to come.

With baby Leo not intending to hang around and it was left to Declan - with Laura’s expert help - to deliver his son in the passenger seat of the couple’s car.

With Laura’s clear and concise instructions to help deliver baby Leo and ensure that everything was done correctly immediately after the birth, he made his grand entrance at 12.10am, weighing in at a healthy 7lb 14oz.

Declan and Gemma are hugely grateful to Laura and her colleagues for the calm way they handled everything, providing reassurance and support while they waited on the dark, isolated country road until the ambulance crew arrived and took over.

After being checked over in the hospital baby Leo arrived home on Sunday evening to meet his older siblings, Mila (3) and one-year-old Noah.