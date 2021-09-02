Tyrone dad set to run in London Marathon nears £300k milestone for cystic fibrosis research

Liam McHugh and his wife Eleanor at the London Marathon a few years ago

Co Tyrone dad Liam McHugh has raised nearly £300,000 for cystic fibrosis (CF) research in the last 28 years, and he’s keen to hit the monumental milestone come October 3 in the London Marathon.

Mr McHugh, from the small village of Spamount, said he felt his “whole life had ended” when his daughter Rachel was born with cystic fibrosis in 1993.

The life expectancy of someone with the disease then was 16 years old, but now, aged nearly 30, Rachel is a psychology lecturer at Ulster University.

She has been able to access Kaftrio, the drug that “transformed her life”, through the help of her father’s endless efforts.

Last week was the first-year anniversary of Kaftrio being approved by the European Commission and it is thought to help 90% of cystic fibrosis sufferers.

Liam said his daughter has been on the “magical drug” for the last nine years through clinical trials, but he’s not finished his fundraising and campaigning just yet.

“I represented the UK CF community and spoke in parliament about the drug. We fought for years trying to get it approved by the NHS,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“People have often said to me, ‘Why are you still going? Sure you’ve got them drugs’. But there’s still 10% of people with cystic fibrosis that have nothing.

“I’ve got hundreds of letters from parents of those with CF thanking me for how their lives and their children’s lives have changed.

“There’s even been three or four people in Northern Ireland in the last year that were really, really ill. Some of them were told they had no hope, but now because they got access to the drugs, they’ve had ‘miracle babies’ as I call them.

“But then I’ve had some people write to me to say it’s great to see people on the likes of Kaftrio doing so well, but please don’t forget about us, the 10%.

“There’s over 1800 different mutations of the disease, every single person with cystic fibrosis is affected differently. So that’s why I keep going.”

The 59-year-old “absolutely hated running” prior to his daughter’s birth, but it was thanks to his late brother that he now is renowned for his charity marathon endeavours.

“I was 30 years of age when Rachel was born with this disease. I thought there was no future.

“I’d lost interest in everything, but then John got me out running. And he said, ‘What about doing a bit of running and raising money for cystic fibrosis’?”

The brothers organised a team of 45 people and off set for the Belfast Marathon in ‘93, where they raised £3,500 for a cystic fibrosis charity.

“I remember the first time he took me out for a run, for a mile and a half up the road,” Liam laughed. “When I came back. I just threw up and I said to John, ‘This is not for me’.

“But the next night, we went out again and went a wee bit further, and went out again. And then we did the Belfast Marathon in ‘93 and that gave me a wee bit of a booster.”

Since then, the Pride of Britain 2020 NI winner has run marathons in New York, London, Belfast and Dublin, and hopes to go even further afield, all while raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, of which he is an ambassador.

The UK charity funds research into curing and treating the disorder, and provides financial support for clinical care and people suffering with CF.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly difficult for those living with cystic fibrosis, as all adults with the ailment in the UK are currently defined as clinically extremely vulnerable by the government.

Routine hospital appointments that usually occurred every three months or so are now carried out over the phone, but Liam said that being careful of touching surfaces and constantly cleaning hands has been his family’s norm ever since Rachel’s birth.

“All our lives, we went nowhere without sanitiser, because of the fact that we were always trying to keep infections away from Rachel, but the pandemic has really just brought everyone into our way of living,” he said.

Liam hopes that as well as helping more people understand the effects of CF, and supporting further research into it, that he can have a triple celebration on October 3.

“I celebrate my 60th birthday on the Friday, run the London Marathon on the Sunday and am hoping to reach the £300,000 total, all in the one weekend.”

To find out more or donate to Liam McHugh’s cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liam-mc-hugh1