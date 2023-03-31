Tyrone GAA club to ‘strenuously challenge’ prosecution over development draw

The Co Tyrone club face charges of contravening betting legislation

A Co Tyrone GAA club say they will ‘strenuously challenge’ charges of contravening gambling legislation in relation to a club development draw in 2021.

Proceedings against St Malachy’s GAC Edendork are due to begin on Friday morning, with the case listed for mention at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

The club faces three charges of contravening the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (NI) Order 1985, with the charges relating to alleged offences around registration, prize value and ticket prices, as well as a charge of advertising for the lottery.

In a statement issued via their Facebook page, the club confirmed they would be challenging the charges.

"Edendork GAC carried out a fundraising initiative two years ago to raise funds for much needed club development,” said a spokesperson.

“The initiative has been under investigation. Recently we have been informed that the Public Prosecution Service intends to prosecute the Club with regard to this fundraiser.

"Proceedings are set to begin soon. We intend to strenuously challenge this charge.

"Edendork GAC will be making no further comment until this process has been concluded.”