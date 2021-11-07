Tyrone GAA: Late Cormac McAnallen’s brother Donal ‘completes family set’ with over-40s All-Ireland win

Donal McAnallen, brother of late Tyrone GAA star Cormac, celebrated his own All-Ireland win with the Tyrone Masters team on Saturday alongside his new baby boy, Cormac (junior).

Cormac McAnallen died 17 years ago from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, a condition in which someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but the cause of the cardiac arrest can't be found.

Then 24 years old, the school teacher had been part of Tyrone’s first senior All-Ireland winning squad in 2003, and had previously won All-Ireland titles at minor and U21 level.

Donal joked in his post-match interview that his triumph against Dublin with the over-40s Tyrone panel now “completes the set” for the family.

He penned a book about his brother which was released in 2017; The Pursuit of Perfection: The Life, Death and Legacy of Cormac McAnallen, in which he draws upon Cormac’s diaries and through conversations with those who loved him.

Holding his two-and-a-half-week old son named after his younger brother, the proud father told Jerome Quinn Media: “It’s a very happy coincidence that he was born between the semi-final and the final and it’s a really happy occasion for the family.”

"This is a brilliant competition and it’s not fully appreciated,” he added. “I can’t tell you what it means, I really can’t, I’m stuck for words.”

The 42-year-old even lined out in midfield for the final, the same position his brother was famed for.

Although this is technically Donal’s first All-Ireland win, the Red Hands’ squad was littered with senior All-Ireland-winning stars from Tyrone’s wonder years, including Stephen O’Neill, Ryan McMenamin, Conor Gormley and Eoghan Bradley.

Flying forward Stephen O’Neill has even become the only Gaelic footballer at inter-county level to win All-Irelands at minor, U21, senior and now Masters level too.

The over-40s competition had been discontinued by the GAA in 2009, but since went on to become its own organisation, the Gaelic Masters Association (GMA) under Mayo’s John Pat Sheridan.

In 2018, the GAA bridged the gap between itself and the GMA, and although the latter would still have to pay their own insurance and remain an autonomous body, they are now able to go back to using GAA pitches instead of paying for council grounds to train on.