Tyrone horror crash is the third triple tragedy in the area in just 16 months

The scene on the Tullvar Road in Aughnacloy yesterday. — © Pacemaker Press

Yesterday’s tragic collision in Co Tyrone is the third triple fatal road crash in the area in the last16 months.

Three people died and four others were taken to hospital after the accident involving a lorry and a minibus near Aughnacloy.

On Monday, December 27, 2021, three young men were killed in a crash at an A5 junction near St Matthew’s Church and Kelly’s Inn in Garvaghy.

The two-vehicle collision, which also involved a lorry, occurred around 1.50am.

Nathan Corrigan (20), Peter Finnegan (21) and Petey McNamee (20) were all in the same car when the tragedy occurred.

Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan and Petey McNamee died in December 2021

Speaking at Nathan Corrigan’s funeral, Fr Michael O’Dwyer, parish priest of St Matthew’s, called on the authorities to prioritise work on the A5 before more lives are lost.

“The deaths of Nathan and Peter Finnegan and Petey McNamee have highlighted again the danger that the present A5 road poses and the need for an upgrade,” he told mourners.

“This community and this church has witnessed too many deaths and accidents and borne the cost at a great price, and that is just one section of the road.”

Just a year later, on Monday, December 26, 2022, three more people lost their lives in another road accident on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown.

Jennifer Acheson, who was aged in her 80s and from Sandholes, Co Tyrone, was driving a silver Volkwagen Golf when it collided with a res Nissan X-Trail.

Ms Acheson was the sister of former Ulster Unionist MEP Lord John Kilclooney.

The Nissan was being driven by one of the other victims, Patrick Rogers (26) from Cookstown.

Mr Rogers’ mother-in-law Mary Duffy, who was aged 52 and from Dungannon, was also killed in the crash.

His wife, and the couple’s four children, were also in the vehicle.