Tyrone man Jason (42) strikes it lucky with matchmaker to meet soulmate

Jason's friends Don McGurgan and Declan Coyle from Sweet Omagh Town Internet Radio who helped get Clare and Jason together

A Co Tyrone man who was persuaded by a friend to take action to find a partner has urged other men who are still sitting on the fence to "go for it".

Jason Kerr (42), a surveyor and valuer from Omagh, approached local matchmaking company Soirée Society in his quest to find love.

He is now married to Clare (39), a business support officer from Lisburn.

Jason first learned about Soirée Society through friend and work colleague Don McGurgan, who along with Declan Forde hosts Sweet Omagh Town Internet Radio.

Like many couples, Covid-19 played havoc with Jason and Clare's wedding arrangements.

It meant that even their matchmakers Rhoda Hughes and her sister-in-law Claire Hughes, Soirée Society's founder, couldn't see the two soulmates walk down the aisle.

"All other forms of trying to meet someone were just a disaster," Jason admitted.

"Nights out were hit and miss at best and online dating was a minefield. It's very difficult for guys from rural areas to meet girls. A good friend mentioned that he had heard a radio interview with matchmaking agency Soirée Society.

"I looked it up and liked the sound of it as it seemed very private and confidential and personal, and they tailored the search to your requirements."

Recalling their first date, Clare said: "I realised very quickly that Jason was kind, thoughtful, generous, caring and that his family were very important to him. I definitely felt there was potential for a long-term relationship and wanted to see him again."

Jason added: "We had plenty to talk about and lots in common. We shared values and were both at a similar stage of life. It was clear that Soirée had paid attention to our backgrounds so we were well matched."

Jason has this message for those still sitting on the fence and wondering what to do when it comes to finding 'the one'.

"I would say, go for it, you have nothing to lose! Without Soirée I would never have met Clare and would probably still be single," he said.

"If your current approach isn't working, and you're struggling to meet anyone close to a match, you need to do something different.

"The key for success is that we both went into it with an open mind. We didn't have a long list of criteria and we let Soirée work their magic in matching our personalities."

Despite the challenges of lockdown, people are still looking for love and Soirée Society has helped connect three long-term couples during the pandemic.

As well as virtual dates, it has run online quizzes for members to keep people in touch, and launched sister company Soiree Social last autumn.

One of the main events planned will be The Men's Den, hosted by Soirée's male relationship adviser Paul Clarke to provide the opportunity for all men, (not just singles) to come together to connect, share interests, and learn new things.

