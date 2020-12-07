Tyrone matchmaker's circuit breaker for loneliness proves a hit

Online classes to stop people feeling isolated find an audience beyond NI

A Co Tyrone businesswoman is aiming to turn the tide on loneliness during Covid-19 lockdowns by streaming a series of online classes.

Soiree Social, the brainchild of Claire Hughes, launched in October to help keep people connected amid warnings of a looming 'loneliness epidemic'.

The retired bank manager and mum-of-two from Castlecaulfield also owns the matchmaking agency, Soiree Society.

She decided to branch out after the dating agency was flooded with enquiries from people desperate to find a way to socialise during lockdowns - but were reluctant to meet others in person due to the virus.

Claire came up with the idea of online quizzes and virtual dates for her database of single clients from her matchmaking company.

She was surprised at the interest from people outside Northern Ireland and from those who were not single but who were also feeling the impact of loneliness during lockdown.

"Many of us are experiencing our first taste of loneliness - a most unexpected and unwanted side effect of the coronavirus pandemic," Claire explained.

"Loneliness is complex as some people feel lonely despite having extensive networks while some others might not, even if they live alone. Often people who are lonely don't necessarily want company, and those who do certainly don't want just anyone.

"Many people simply like being alone - using the time to be creative or to study.

"Whilst I in no way wish to belittle anyone suffering from chronic loneliness, I believe that in the age of Covid-19, the last thing people need is to be told that being alone means they are in danger of falling victim to another epidemic.

"In the same way as we have had circuit breaker lockdowns we now need circuit breakers on loneliness."

With that in mind, Claire turned her attention to creating a new support structure with a sense of belonging as a way to increase people's physical and mental well-being and to help distract from all "the doom and gloom".

She explained: "Soiree Social a bit like an adult youth club and it's for everyone, not just singles.

"Picture a virtual house with many rooms in which we will host a range of activities of interest to a global audience."

Hundreds of people of many ages and from all over Northern Ireland and beyond have already signed up to Soiree Social.

The cancellation of Europe's biggest matchmaking festival in Lisdoonvarna in September, which normally attracts 60,000 visitors, prompted Claire to ensure that the first online event would be focused on music and dance.

She reached out to Gerard Butler, who has been teaching dance for 25 years and was recently featured in the BBC's Keepin 'Er Country. Together they came up with the idea of a five week online coaching class on line dancing which does not require a partner.

Claire is also teaming with Gary Wallace, strength and conditioning coach for the Northern Ireland team and owner of Core NI for physical activity while nostalgic sing-a-long sessions with singer/songwriter Bronagh Broderick is also on board alongside cookery and crocheting sessions.

"It's a place to come together with other like-minded people, share interests or learn something new or simply be entertained and have fun," she added.