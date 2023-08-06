Tyrone mum (29) remembered as ‘warrior’ at emotional funeral after seven-year cancer battle

Mourners told Omagh woman who documented her illness online for her three children leaves an inspirational legacy

A young Co Tyrone mum who died of cancer has been described as a “warrior” who “packed a lot into a short life”.

Jemma McGowan passed away in the arms of her husband Clive at their home in Omagh on Thursday aged 29, and a service to remember her was held yesterday afternoon at Cappagh Parish Church.

She is survived by her husband and three children, Sadie, Louis and Betty.

Last year Jemma featured on an episode of UKTV’s Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, talking to the former Strictly Come Dancing winner about her illness.

At the service she was remembered for her perseverance while facing terminal ovarian cancer.

She had been diagnosed in August 2016 while pregnant with her second child. The tumour was removed and she was able to give birth to her daughter.

While pregnant with her third child, Jemma was diagnosed again with ovarian cancer, which had spread to her lungs and pelvis.

In May 2021 the family was told by doctors that there was nothing more they could do. She was given six months to a year to live.

Wanting to be there for her family, Jemma sought treatment in Mexico. For this, a GoFundMe was set up, raising £150,000. She would also go on to raise over £40,000 for charity, in particular the Cancer Fund for Children.

Jemma McGowan photographed in 2021 with her husband Clive and baby Betty, son Louis and daughter Sadie

Jemma was well-known for documenting her experiences on Instagram.

She developed a friendship with TV personality Dooley after appearing on her documentary series.

As well as the many mourners at yesterday’s service, more than 3,000 watched on a livestream on Facebook.

Canon Reverend Derek Quinn said: “Our thoughts and our prayers this afternoon are very much with her husband Clive, her three children, Sadie, Louis and Betty.

“Jemma was a warrior, so much of her life was documented for her babies to see and look back on. She packed a lot into a short life.

“All she ever wanted was to be a mummy and a wife, and though Clive and the kids had to share her with her followers online, she had time to do so much with her family in the final two years to create everlasting memories for her children.

“She always wished to pass away in her own home, and with her husband and children beside her. Clive saw that she got her wish. Jemma passed away in the arms of her husband.

“Jemma always knew from 2016 that her life would be cut short. She will always be remembered, and talked about by those who knew her. She was truly unique.”

He added: “Jemma was a popular and remarkable young woman whose life has been cruelly shortened by cancer.

“But what a tremendous legacy she has left behind.

“I believe her example in the face of adversity will help inspire many people for years to come.

“Jemma was taken from us far too young.

“She packed more in her 29 years than what many people would if they lived to be 100.

“As her minister, I got to know Jemma pretty well over the last six years.

“She was a family woman, and a woman of faith.

“She was beautiful not just on the outside but on the inside.

“Family meant absolutely everything to Jemma.

“Her pleasant outward personality attracted friends and numerous online followers just as a light attracts a moth.

“Jemma was a woman of faith. Until her illness made it impossible to do so, she attended worship in this church.

“A few weeks ago she told me she believed that prayer was the thing that kept her going so long.”

After the news of Jemma’s death broke on Thursday, Ms Dooley wrote on Instagram that it was “just heartbreaking”.

“Jemma was a joy to work alongside, and we continued our relationship as pals,” she posted.

“I’m thinking of her Clive and her gorgeous babies. Fly high darlin’.”

The Facebook livestream of Jemma’s funeral saw many paying their own tributes.

“I miss you my dear friend,” wrote Nicola Graffin.

“Thank you for the memories and being my mentor and friend. I love you and will never forget you.”

Well-wisher Aidan McSwiggan added: “So heartbreaking, so young and beautiful. Prayers with the family at this sad time.”

And Sharon McClean wrote: “Heartbreaking Jemma, you will never be forgotten by all who knew you.

“May Clive and the kids get the strength to get through the days, weeks and months ahead. God bless.”