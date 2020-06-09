Tyrone Orange hall attack a bid to stir up fear: councillor

The burning of a Union flag in a Co Tyrone Orange hall during lockdown was an attempt to stir up anger in a quiet rural area, a councillor has said.

Derg Ulster Unionist councillor, Andy McKane, said it was the second attack in six months on Tullywhisker Orange Hall which is situated between Castlederg and Sion Mills.

He said six of the lodge's members had been murdered by republicans during the Troubles.

"This is blatant sectarianism and an attempt to stir up fear and anger in a quiet country area. This hall is used regularly for community events," he added.

"Sadly there are those who still want to inflict fear and hurt in our community."