Tyrone teenager Nicholas Griggs smashes European U20 indoor mile record

Co Tyrone teenager Nicholas Griggs has broken the European U20 indoor mile record during the National Indoor Athletics Live race in Dublin.

Griggs, from the Newmills area, finished second behind Andrew Coscoran in Abbotstown on Thursday evening, but still had plenty to celebrate having ran his first ever sub-four-minute mile in a time of 3:56:40.

The record run smashes the 4:03.88 mark set by Lithuania's Lukas Verzbicas in 2011.

The 17-year-old tragically lost his brother Josh in a road accident near Banbridge in June last year, just a month before he stormed to victory to win a gold medal in the European Under-20 Championships.

The runner won in the 3,000m in Tallinn, Estonia back in 2021, taking home Ireland's third gold medal of the day and fourth overall in that competition.

Speaking following his latest triumph, Griggs said he “didn’t even have the words”.

“To even be racing against an Olympian is mad. Something I never thought I would ever be doing,” he told BBC NI presenter Thomas Niblock.

“The plan went pretty much perfect. Managed to come home with a new PB [personal best] a new European U20 record which I am absolutely buzzing with. The race just went perfectly.”

Speaking to another reporter and revealing the normal life of a teenage race star, Griggs joked about having had to leave school early to attend the meet.

“My mum is actually working, I had to sign out of school to get here, my mum is a school teacher so she couldn’t get out in time. My dad is down here with me and one of my best mates is down as well,” he added.

“Surprisingly enough I do have my homework done. I have got two study periods first two periods tomorrow to get some geography work done.”