Tyrone man visited Vietnam to show the ‘solidarity’ people of NI have with grieving families of 39 victims

John Hurson (53) from Dungannon made the journey from NI to Vietnam to speak with the families of those that died in the back of a lorry container in Essex in 2019

A lorry driver from Co Tyrone said he feels “humbled” after travelling to Vietnam to meet with some of the families of 39 migrants that were found dead in the back of a lorry container in England four years ago.