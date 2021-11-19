Tyrone UUP association slam ‘dictatorial approach’ after party selection of Ian Marshall

The decision to select a former Irish Seanad member as the Ulster Unionist Party’s West Tyrone constituency Assembly election candidate has been criticised by the local party association.

Derry City and Strabane councillor Derek Hussey hit out at the UUP for “seeking to import” Ian Marshall into the constituency and said former councillor Andy McKane should have been chosen instead.

A former MLA for the party, Mr Hussey branded the move a “dictatorial approach” from the UUP, saying he urged the party to reverse the decision.

Mr Hussey told the Belfast Telegraph on Friday morning that the UUP have not yet been in touch with him regarding a statement put out by the association.

Ian Marshall was confirmed to be the UUP’s candidate for next year’s Assembly poll in the constituency last month.

Mr Marshall from Co Armagh is a former President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union. He said he was persuaded to join the UUP earlier this year by party leader Doug Beattie.

He was also the first unionist to be elected to the Republic’s upper chamber in 2018 as an independent, but lost his seat in elections held last year.

In a post on social media endorsed by the West Tyrone Constituency Association of the UUP, Mr Hussey said it was regretful the “unanimous wish” of the association – which had been ongoing over a period – was overruled by the party.

He said Mr McKane had previously accepted the constituency association’s call and there was a “firm belief” that with him standing they could regain an Ulster Unionist seat in the West Tyrone constituency.

“Regrettably, our party had other ideas, and determined to over-rule the unanimous wish of the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist Constituency Association by seeking to import Ian Marshall, from outside the constituency, to stand for the party in West Tyrone,” the post added.

They said a meeting with Mr Marshall “resulted in those present declaring unanimously” that they would not support his candidacy.

Mr Hussey said he could not support the “dictatorial approach that has been taken towards my long-time friends and colleagues of the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist Constituency Association”.

He called for a “reversal of the current decision” and claimed “otherwise, we face the potential of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory”.

Earlier this month, veteran UUP councillor Bert Wilson also criticised the decision to select the former Ulster Farmers’ Union president in the seat.

Mr Marshall joined the UUP in the summer following the election of Doug Beattie as leader.

At the time he hailed the “revitalised, positive and progressive unionism” within the party and said “the UUP is becoming much more inclusive and diverse than perhaps it was a few years ago”.

As part of the social media post post, prospective candidate Mr McKane said to have his selection overturned was “disappointing to say the least” and denied it was “a case of sour grapes”.

“If the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist Association had chosen a different candidate from West Tyrone, I would have given that candidate my full support,” he said.

“This is not about my ego, it is about West Tyrone Ulster Unionism and giving us the best chance of winning a seat back.

“I believe if you must abandon your principles to gain favour then you are in bother. I am a Unionist with traditional values and make no apologies for being Unionist and British.”

An Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson said: “The Ulster Unionist Party conducts its internal party processes in accordance with its rules and standing orders. This is an internal party matter and we will continue to treat it as such.”