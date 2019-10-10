Tyrone woman charged with perverting course of justice after rape claim

A woman has appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court accused of perverting the course of justice after multiple sexual charges - including rape - were withdrawn against a teenager

Nathan Kidney (19), from Dergina Road, Dungannon, who was remanded in custody for some time before being released on High Court bail, had originally faced more than 50 charges in respect of one incident alone, later condensed to 15.

Yesterday, a woman appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice on June 11, 2018 by making a false accusation.

Overall, Mr Kidney had faced trial on 31 charges relating to five separate incidents - all involving the same complainant.

Collectively these involved five counts of rape, four of sexual assault, nine for physical assault and single counts of attempted rape, false imprisonment, kidnap, threats and driving matters.

The main incident allegedly occurred on June 11, 2018, in which Kidney was accused of kidnapping the complainant, raping her three times, as well as sexually and physically assaulting her.

He was further accused of stealing her mobile phone and threatening to kill her.

The final charges in that particular matter alleged driving dangerously whilst disqualified on various roads in Armagh.

It was also alleged that on January 9, 2017, Kidney twice raped the complainant and sexually and physical assaulted her.

He had also faced a litany of other charges.

Earlier this year, Kidney was committed for trial, pleading not guilty to all charges at Dungannon Crown Court.

But as the case was being prepared for hearing, matters took a dramatic twist last month when a prosecution lawyer confirmed there had been "a significant development".

"A withdrawal statement has been made of a nature which required the former complainant to be arrested for perverting the course of justice, for which she is to be charged," he said.

Within a fortnight all matters against Kidney, with the exception of the driving offences, were withdrawn.

A detective constable told yesterday's court that the charge could be connected to the woman. She was remanded on continuing bail to return to the court next month.