Tyrone’s Niall Morgan hopes All-Ireland final doesn’t clash with Ronaldo’s Man U return match

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo has generated huge excitement among Manchester United fans.

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan has admitted he hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will not make his debut for Manchester United on September 11 – the day of the All-Ireland final.

The GAA player revealed that as a devoted Man U fan he has his fingers crossed that Ronaldo won’t be playing against Newcastle United next month.

At the weekend Tyrone prevailed after extra-time to book final showdown with Mayo on September 11.

The win put Tyrone through to their first decider since 2018 and within 70 minutes of their fourth All-Ireland and first since 2008.

Speaking to RTE Sport on Monday, Niall explained: "I’m just hoping that Solskjaer holds back Ronaldo's debut and doesn’t put him on that day so I don’t miss it.”

Laughing, he added: “The excitement yesterday on the bus that he has re-signed to United was crazy and some of the boys were laughing at me.

"But you just get some of that buzz back after the last couple of years.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The 36-year-old football star is preparing a return to Old Trafford after Juventus agreed to sell him to the Red Devils on Friday.

The Italian giants reportedly accepted a bid worth around £15m plus £7m in add-ons in order to let Ronaldo leave the side.

Niall also said the club signing had been a helpful distraction for him ahead of his own match at the weekend.

"Look, I’m a very nervous person, in general. If I’m playing a club friendly, I would be nervous. It was great to have that distraction.”