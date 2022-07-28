U2 pay tribute to Lord Trimble with iconic Waterfront Hall image

Unionist leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and Bono pictured together on stage at the Waterfront hall in Belfast in 1998

Irish rock band U2 have paid their own tribute to the late Lord David Trimble, sharing a famous snap of the former Ulster Unionist Party leader alongside the SDLP’s John Hume.

The former First Minister of Northern Ireland and architect of the Good Friday peace accord passed away on Monday evening at the age of 77 following a short illness.

Remembering David Trimble

Tributes from right across the political spectrum both locally and internationally have been paid to the peer, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize along with the late nationalist leader Hume.

One of the most famous images captured of Trimble during his political career was taken during a 1998 concert at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

The May gig was in support of the yes vote for the referendum held in conjunction with the Good Friday Agreement, with bands Ash and U2 both performing.

The iconic moment of the night saw U2 frontman Bono hold aloft the hands of both Trimble and Hume.

Reliving the famous words Bono spoke on the night to the crowd gathered, the U2 Twitter account captioned the photo: “I would like to introduce you to two men who are making history, two men who have taken a leap of faith out of the past and into the future.”

“Bono, Belfast, May 1998. RIP David Trimble (15/10/44-25/7/22).”