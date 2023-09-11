UCU members to go on strike at all six of NI’s further education colleges

Belfast Met will be impacted by the strike next week

Staff at all six further education colleges in Northern Ireland are set to go on a five-day strike next week.

Starting on Monday, September 18, the strike will coincide with the beginning of course delivery.

Teaching of courses at Belfast Met and the five regional college campuses will be impacted by the strike.

Plans are in place for the industrial action to continue for the next three months in a continuous dispute about unsatisfactory pay and working conditions.

The University and College Union said it has been “forced to act” in response to a 10-year period in which their members have experienced a pay freeze, followed by pay restrictions.

These restrictions have resulted in annual pay increases for lecturers being limited to a range of 1% to 2%, said the union.

Further Education lecturers in Northern Ireland earn significantly less per year compared to school teachers and university lecturers.

This pay gap also exists in Scotland, Wales and many areas of England, where salaries are significantly higher.

The UCU’s NI official Katharine Clarke, asserted that staff have been “treated like a second-class workforce”.

Ms Clarke said that the strike will continue until “fair pay” is awarded to lecturers, adding that the UCU “will not standby and allow the pay degradation of NI lecturers to continue”.

“We have been forced into taking this action because neither the employers nor the Department for Education have taken reasonable steps to close the education pay gap,” she said.

“Year after year we have seen pay awards for corporate staff prioritised within college budgets that far exceed pay settlements for lecturers.

“Those engaged in curriculum delivery have been treated as a second-class workforce within the system.

“The UCU demand is simple, all staff in further education must be fairly rewarded for their work.

“There will be continuous disruption across the sector until those who hold the purse strings get real and start addressing lecturer pay in a meaningful way.”

Measured against the retail price index, lecturer pay has declined by over 25% in real terms since 2015.

According to the UCU, lecturers shouldn't have to bear the burden of the rising cost of living, while “funds are consistently allocated to expanding campus infrastructure”.

Ms Clarke stated that the sector needs to shift its focus and “invest in its people rather than buildings”.

She argued that although many new “shiny” campuses and buildings have “popped up at most of the colleges… bricks and mortar do not deliver curriculum”.

“Over the period where lecturer pay has declined, we’ve seen shiny new campuses pop up at most of the colleges,” she said.

“The sector needs to prioritise investment in its people not just its buildings. Bricks and mortar do not deliver curriculum.

“Lecturer pay is now so unattractive the further education sector is facing the very real prospect of having the best of classrooms but with nobody to teach in them.”

The Department for Education was contacted for a response.