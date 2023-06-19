UDA and UVF flags erected on lampposts overlooking Westlink

UDA and UVF flags fly from the lamp posts beside the Balls on the falls sculpture on the westlink on Monday June 19, 2023.

A number of loyalist paramilitary flags have been erected along a busy road in Belfast.

A UDA flag appeared on a lamppost on the Westlink with a number of UVF flags appearing at the RISE sculpture popularly known as "the balls on the Falls."

It comes weeks after UDA flags were placed outside a Tesco supermarket in Newtownbreda and a police station in east Belfast. The emblems were subsequently removed following “meaningful dialogue”.

The erection of large blue UDA flags across the city resulted in widespread condemnation.

SDLP councillor John Gallen previously described the trend as “a sad attempt by a handful of individuals trying to stir up tension in a very settled cross community area”.

It also follows the placement of UVF flags outside Windsor Park which was met with strong condemnation from politicians.

Earlier this month, police faced calls to “use all powers at their disposal to remove paramilitary flags” after the PSNI again stated that doing so is not its responsibility — despite recently removing republican signage.

At the time of removing the IRA signs, the PSNI told the press: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating offences under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000, removed signage in the Creggan area of Derry in the early hours of Friday, May 12.” Section 12 of the Terrorism Act makes it an offence to invite support for a proscribed organisation or to express an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation.

Then police reiterated that they “do not have specific power” to take down flags, unless such items “pose a risk to public safety”, with PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton saying: “Within the current statutory framework, the removal of flags is not the responsibility of the Police Service nor do we have a specific power to do so and we will only act to remove flags where there are assessed risks to public safety owing to their erection.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw previously said she intends to bring forward a private members’ bill whenever Stormont is restored that would put a legal framework around the flying of flags, including an enforcement option. The South Belfast representative urged the PSNI to currently “use the full force of the Terrorism Act”.