UDA feud: PSNI seize weapons and drugs in Belfast and Millisle

PSNI vehicles in Newtownards (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

The PSNI seized drugs and weapons linked to the ongoing UDA feud on Monday.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted the searches at properties in north Belfast and Millisle.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “During the search in Millisle a number of items were seized including a quantity of suspected Class C Controlled Drugs and suspected weapons including a stun gun and hatchet.

"During the search in North Belfast, we recovered a further quantity of suspected Class C controlled drugs and a balaclava.

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.