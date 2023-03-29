UDA feud: Series of petrol bomb attacks in Bangor and Newtownards overnight

Police at the scene of an arson attack in the Donaghadee Road area of Newtownards on March 28th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

The scene of an arson attack in the Ballyferris Walk area of Kilcooley, Bangor on March 28th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Three petrol attacks in less than half an hour in Co Down last night have been linked to an ongoing feud between two loyalist drug gangs, police have said.

North Down and Ards District Commander, Johnston McDowell said: “Officers received a report shortly before 9.20pm that a house had been petrol bombed in the Ballyferris Walk area of Bangor.

“We then received a second report at 9.30pm of damage being caused to a property in the Glenbrook Road area of Newtownards.

“It was reported at least two men threw bricks through the front window of the house and poured petrol onto the driveway.

“Police then received a third report at approximately 9.40pm of a petrol bomb attack at a block of flats in the Donaghadee Road area of Newtownards.

“These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs and police are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported on Tuesday evening. I would also like to extend my thanks to our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who attended.”

Doug Beattie condemned the feud on Twitter, calling it “utterly moronic”.

The UUP leader said : “Drug dealers attacking drug dealers to secure their drug dealing turf - all under the banner of South East Antrim UDA.

Utterly moronic. The police need to get after their money which is all they are loyal to.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.