UDA feud: Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage caused at Ards car dealership

Approximately 25 vehicles were torched in the early hours of Tuesday

The scene of the arson attack in the Lansdowne Road area of Newtownards — © Kevin Scott

A used car dealership has been targeted in an arson attack which police believe may be linked to the ongoing feud between rival loyalist factions in Newtownards.

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused in the overnight blaze.

Former South East Antrim UDA boss Adrian Price left his home in the West Winds estate last month after it was attacked and he was issued with threats from the North Down UDA.

His name had also appeared in threatening graffiti in the town.

Price was staying in east Belfast with Mark Sewell, who is on bail charged alongside four others with the 2019 killing of leading loyalist Ian Ogle.

Sewell was ostracised following the death and is said to be trying to start a rival gang along with Price and his deposed UDA faction.

Price would have had around 50 men living in Newtownards at the start of the feud but there are now just six of his supporters left.

In the latest incident, which police believe could be linked to the feud, petrol was doused over vehicles at the Lansdowne Industrial Estate during the early hours of Tuesday.

The PSNI said: “At approximately 3.20am on Tuesday, we received a report that a number of vehicles had been set on fire at a car dealership.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended and the fire was extinguished. Approximately 25 cars and a trailer have been badly damaged in the blaze.

“We are investigating this as an incident of arson. This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

“At the present time, we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this attack, however a primary line of enquiry is that it is linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 108 of 18/04/23.”

The loyalist feud has now entered its second month. It centres around an expelled faction of the South East Antrim UDA and the North Down UDA.

Locals claim that members of the South East Antrim UDA manipulated the housing system by having bogus death threats issued against them to gain intimidation points that pushed them to the top of the housing list.

Within weeks of the houses being allocated, South East Antrim UDA murals appeared on walls in the estate.

Earlier this month, a masked gang went into Weavers Grange and removed a South East Antrim UDA mural.

It is also understood that legal proceedings have commenced to evict a number of people who have been involved in the feud for a breach of their tenancy agreement.

To date, 13 people have been arrested, eight charged, and one has been reported to the PPS.

Meanwhile, more than 30 families have left Newtownards since the feud began. Not all are involved in or linked to the feud. There have also been over 30 threats issued to individuals, including innocent family members of those involved in the feud.

Some of the damaged vehicles — © Kevin Scott

Twenty names were on a list handed to a restorative justice group and over a dozen homes have been attacked.

The faction allegedly previously linked to the South East Antrim UDA were targeted in mid-March after a statement was issued saying they had been expelled from the terror group.

The group hit back, saying they had walked away from South East Antrim UDA after the leadership refused to back them amid increasing tensions with a rival loyalist faction run by convicted extortioner Dickie Barry.

Members of the group said they would now be known as the Real UFF.

Barry leads a gang of around 100 men, also heavily involved in criminality and calling themselves the North Down UDA.

They were once aligned to the West Belfast UDA but parted ways from the mainstream organisation last year.