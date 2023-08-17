UDA feud: Two men arrested in Newtownards

Two men were arrested in connection with an ongoing UDA feud in Ards and North Down on Thursday.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by the local District Support Team and Tactical Support Group, carried out searches and arrested two men in the Newtownards area.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on suspicion of a number of drugs offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs. He remains in custody at this time.

A 35-year-old man was arrested following a vehicle stopped in the Bangor Road area of the town. He was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs, and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing, and today’s searches and arrests are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle the criminal activity associated with paramilitary groups.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.