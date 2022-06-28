UDA flags flown in Newtownards condemned as work of ‘criminal gangs’ in area

Flags which have appeared on lampposts in Newtownards displaying UDA emblems have been condemned as the work of “criminal gangs” in the area.

Images captured in the town show the flags, which have the Union flag in the centre, in the Comber Road area, with reports they have also appeared in local estates nearby.

The Alliance Party’s Kellie Armstrong said she has been aware of the rapid proliferation of flags in the area over recent days and said it “goes beyond” just marking the upcoming Twelfth celebrations.

The Strangford MLA said the flags have gone up in areas they have “never been in before” and said her party has been trying to deal with the issue in the area alongside the local PSNI and Department for Infrastructure.

“In quite sleepy villages, they have appeared out of the blue. They are not from people from the area putting them up,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It is purely to mark out territory. The Union flags going up would be a different matter, but these paramilitary flags are used purely by criminal gangs.

“They are from proscribed organisations and they shouldn’t be there. Legally it is the responsibility of the owner of the poles to remove, and there is nothing coming out of the Department for Infrastructure on this.”

The UDA flags flying with the Union flag as the centre piece in Newtownards on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Ms Armstrong called on the recommendations set out by the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) – published earlier this year – to be enacted and also said unionist parties have a responsibility to “come out” and raise their objections.

“This happens every summer. Every summer people seem to contact Alliance and they don’t contact the other unionist politicians,” she added.

“We are pragmatic about this, it is culture and it has got to the stage of the year where flags are going to be flown for the Twelfth, but it should never be paramilitary flags.

“Until we can get all parties to come to the table and say paramilitary insignia of any type is not representative of what Northern Ireland is today, we will not solve the issue.

“It is very disappointing they are going up in the area and it is very difficult when you are a lone voice.”

The Department for Infrastructure has been approached for comment.