UDA flags placed outside Belfast supermarket and police station removed after mediation

Following negotiations with police, a number of UDA flags are removed from outside Garnerville police college on June 7th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Paramilitary flags placed outside a supermarket and a police station in Belfast have been removed following “meaningful dialogue”.

A large blue UDA flag was among flags that appeared on lampposts near the grounds of Tesco’s Newtownbreda store in the south of the city last week.

The paramilitary flags also appeared close to Garnerville PSNI station in east Belfast, where police recruits are based.

However, many of the flags are still up in parts of the city, and one remained up close to the police station this evening as the rest were removed.

There was widespread condemnation of the flags in what are areas used by all sections of society.

UDA flags removed from Garnerville PSNI training college

The busy shopping centre is used by both sections of the community and sits in a mixed housing area.

SDLP councillor John Gallen said at the time: “There has never been flags at Tesco Newtownbreda.

"This a sad attempt by a handful of individuals trying to stir up tension in a very settled cross community area.”

But the Belfast Telegraph can report that following negotiations the flags were removed on Wednesday evening.

A senior loyalist source said this happened after mediation with Bangor Alternatives, which is a government-accredited restorative justice organisation working across Ards and North Down.

Alternatives dealt with police and with loyalists, who have agreed that the UDA flags should be removed in the spirit of good relations.

A number of men took the paramilitary flags down in both locations on Wednesday.