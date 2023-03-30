UDA: Four more arrests in Newtownards in relation to loyalist gang feud

Police investigating a spate of attacks on properties linked to a loyalist drugs feud in Co Down have arrested four men.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said the arrests were made following the gathering of a group of individuals, some of whom were masked, in Newtownards on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr McDowell said: "The last week has seen a spate of attacks across our local towns and villages. These attacks are linked to a feud between drugs gangs.

"We continue to work tirelessly day and night to bring those responsible to justice.

"This afternoon we arrested four men in Newtownards. The arrests were made after a group of individuals, some of whom were masked, made their way into Weaver's Grange after gathering at the courthouse at Regent Street this morning.

"Today's arrests bring the total number of people arrested to 10 - that is 10 arrested in connection with attacks on homes by rival factions previously linked to the UDA."

He added: “To date, 11 properties across Bangor, Newtownards, Donaghadee and Ballywalter have been subject to attack, many of these were the homes of young children.

"We have implemented a robust policing operation to both investigate these attacks and to deter further incidents of violence to families and homes.

"These attacks are completely unacceptable and incredibly reckless and place our communities at grave risk.

"We don't want to see an escalation of violence between these gangs.

"Along with high-visibility patrols, with both our neighbourhood and local policing teams, we are utilising the specialist expertise of armed response unit officers and tactical support group officers working closely with our colleagues in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to counter the threat posed by these gangs.

"I am also aware of speculation and misinformation circulating both locally and online, particularly with regard to the presence of masked men in local schools.

"I can reassure local people that nothing of this nature has been reported to police."

The senior PSNI officer also confirmed that the men involved in the ongoing feud are expelled members of the UDA.

"They are expelled members of what would have been south-east Antrim UDA and west Belfast UDA,” he continued.

"Our assessment would be that they are drugs gangs and this is a feud between rival drugs gangs."

Children as young as three and four years old had to be rushed into their nursery school as workers were alerted to masked men marching through Newtownards on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a post-primary school had to be locked down after the gang gathered in Newtownards town centre.

The group of up to 30 men then moved towards houses in Weavers Grange where they were intercepted by police.

At Playcentre Manor Court children and staff were in their outside play area around 11am when a neighbour informed them that masked men were heading in their direction and to get the children inside immediately.

A source from the pre-school said: "As we were getting them inside a group of about 10-12 hooded and masked men walked towards the setting.

"They crossed to the other side of the road so were not on our side, but were in full view of some of the children.”