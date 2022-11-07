UDA threats against elderly mother of murder victim Glenn Quinn condemned

Murdered: Glenn Quinn was found dead at his home at Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus in 2020

UDA threats against the brother of murder victim Glenn Quinn and his elderly mother have been condemned by unionist politicians.

Martin Quinn and his 78-year-old mum Ellen were visited by police late on Saturday night and warned they are under threat of imminent attack unless they leave their hometown of Carrickfergus.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the timing of the threat “speaks volumes” about those who issued it.

“I have met Mrs Quinn and her family,” he said.

Glenn Quinn with his mother Ellen Quinn

“They simply want justice for the brutal murder of their loved one.

"Mrs Quinn is herself a widow of a former soldier and for this threat to be made at any time is outrageous but to be issued on remembrance week speaks volumes about the people behind it.

"I stand with the Quinn family and their campaign for justice.”

TUV leader Jim Allister described the incident as “shocking” and “utterly reprehensible”.

“The Quinn family have a record of service to this country which puts their loyalty beyond question,” he said.

“There is, therefore, more than a little irony in them receiving advice from the PSNI that they are under threat from those who claim the title loyalist.

“This family have fought a tenacious campaign for justice for Glenn Quinn who was brutally beaten to death in his home in early 2020.

“It would appear that their efforts are upsetting some people.

“No one should be treated in such a fashion.”

Mr Allister has urged the PSNI to make “strenuous efforts to bring both those responsible for the vile murder of Glenn Quinn and those behind these threats to justice”.

“All threats against the elderly Mrs Quinn and her son should be lifted immediately,” he added.

East Antrim DUP MLA David Hilditch said the threat will be condemned by all democrats as he vowed to stand by the Quinn family.

“We will continue to support the Quinn family and work with the police to help in any way to advance justice,” he said.

“There must be no hiding place for those who continue to harass this family who have suffered so much pain and heartache.”

The family, who have campaigned for justice ever since Glenn was battered to death by members of South East Antrim UDA, has been threatened before.

Following the latest threat Martin told the Sunday World they would not rest until they find out who killed his brother.

“The vermin who murdered Glenn think they can scare us off,” he said.

“But we won’t be deterred in our quest.

“And when they are in jail they will have time to think about the breath they wasted threatening us, because we are not going away.”