UEFA Super Cup: 13,000 fans permitted to watch Chelsea v Villarreal clash at Belfast’s Windsor Park

The Irish FA has announced up to 13,000 fans will be permitted to attend the upcoming UEFA Super Cup fixture next month.

The showpiece tie featuring the winners of the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea and the winners of the UEFA Europa League, Villarreal - is set to be played at Windsor Park on August 11.

On Wednesday, the IFA told the Belfast Telegraph talks were ongoing with the Executive over exact crowd numbers for the game, with coronavirus restrictions impacting on the number able to attend.

On Thursday the Executive said UEFA VIP guests and Villarreal fans coming from Spain would be allowed to enter the country without self-isolating.

Chelsea fans travelling from England for the showpiece match are not subject to any travel restrictions.

“We welcome yesterday’s announcement by the Northern Ireland Executive and, following subsequent detailed discussions with our government partners and UEFA, we are delighted to announce that the UEFA Super Cup Final will be played on 11 August, at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, with a voluntarily reduced capacity crowd of 13,000,” said IFA chief Patrick Nelson.

“This represents a 30% reduction in the overall stadium capacity and recognises the need to remain cautious given the ongoing health situation in Northern Ireland.

“We have also secured a resolution which allows travelling Villarreal fans to attend the game.

“The Irish FA is hosting the fixture on behalf of UEFA and, as such, all information regarding the purchasing of tickets can be found on the UEFA website.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners at UEFA and the Northern Ireland Executive in the lead up to the game and look forward to delivering a memorable night for football in Belfast and Northern Ireland.”