UEFA Super Cup move from Belfast to Istanbul confirmed by Turkish sports minister

The 2021 UEFA Super Cup is to be moved from Belfast to Istanbul, according to the minister for sport in Turkey.

The match – featuring Chelsea as the winners of the UEFA Champions League and Villareal as the UEFA Europa League winner – was set to be played at Windsor Park in south Belfast on August 11.

Earlier this month, there were reports that the showpiece match was expected to be moved from Northern Ireland, after Turkey lost out on hosting this year’s Champions League final – originally due to be played in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Read more Super Cup blow as Windsor Park set to lose Uefa showpiece

Instead, Saturday’s final between Chelsea and Manchester City was played in the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

It was the second straight season that the pandemic has forced the Champions League final to be moved to Portugal from Turkey, with UEFA now set to compensate the latter country for its losses.

Turkey’s Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoglu confirmed that the country will host the upcoming Super Cup and also said Turkey will be award the 2023 Champions League final.

"We had completed all our preparations for this competition and made our plans. We would like a final with enthusiastic fans in the stands, but it was not possible under pandemic conditions," Kasapoglu told Goal Turkey.

"Ataturk Olympic Stadium hosted an unforgettable final in 2005. It could do so again. However, there may be a need to revise some of your plans during the pandemic.

"We waive our rights this year. But we brought two great competitions to our country. We will host the UEFA Super Cup this year and the Champions League final in 2023."

There has been no official confirmation of the change from UEFA, while the Irish Football Associartion are yet to comment.

Previously, Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said: “We are aware of rumours circulating around this year’s Super Cup, however nothing has been decided by UEFA yet.

“We are also acutely aware of the problems being faced across Europe due to Covid and we are always ready to play our part as a member of the European football family.”

The Irish Football Association has been approached for comment.