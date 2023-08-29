UK air traffic control glitch: What are my rights if my flight has been delayed or cancelled?

Dozens of flights are being axed as airlines struggle to get off the ground following the failure of the main air traffic control system across the UK on Monday.

Aircraft schedules are disjointed and flight crew misplaced as a result of the severe disruption which was caused by a technical issue currently under investigation.

Given the widespread disruption, it is important to know your rights.

Am I entitled to monetary compensation?

No.

EU Regulation 261 sets out what passengers should expect from UK and/or EU airlines in the event of flight disruption, which includes potential compensation.

However, airlines are exempt from paying out in the event of “extraordinary circumstances” which are considered to be beyond the company’s control.

The air traffic control failure is regarded as an “extraordinary circumstance”.

What can I expect in the airport?

Airlines still have a duty of care to all passengers affected by delays or cancellations regardless of the cause.

They must provide meals and, if required, hotel accommodation, including transfers to and from the airport.

The airline must step in with help after a two-hour delay on short flights up to 1,500km, after three hours for flights between 1,500km and 3,500km, and four hours on longer flights.

Customers are also entitled to up-to-date information.

What are my flight options?

Airlines are required to get passengers to their destination as quickly as possible, even if the hold-up is due to “extraordinary circumstances”.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) advises that passengers must be offered the choice of a refund, an alternative flight at the earliest opportunity, or re-routing at a later date, depending on availability.

The re-routed flight can be with any airline, not just with the one originally booked.

Companies are required to clearly set out options to customers.

Passengers flown to a different arrival airport are entitled to “reasonable” onward travel costs.

What are “reasonable” travel costs?

If the airline does not carry out its duty and you are forced to make your own arrangements, then you can expect “reasonable” costs to be refunded.

That means travellers should book the cheapest alternative ticket possible and stay in a budget hotel.

Receipts will be required before companies reimburse passengers.

If the only available alternative travel is business class, then flyers will need to show evidence that their ticket was the cheapest available — so take plenty of screenshots.

What if I have missed work as a result of travel disruption?

Passengers should phone their boss in the first instance.

It might be possible to work remotely, secure last-minute leave or make up the time at a later date.

There may be particular rights about travel disruption outlined in workers’ employment contracts.