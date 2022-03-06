‘UK and EU should work together to reduce energy bills’: Doug Beattie urges Brexit negotiators Truss and Sefcovic

The United Kingdom and European Union should work together to reduce VAT on energy costs, according to Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie.

Mr Beattie said he has written to both Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on the matter, saying both parties should take steps to help “with a tsunami of rising energy costs” facing people in the UK.

He claimed the Northern Ireland Protocol was impacting on the ability of the UK Chancellor to reduce VAT on fuel and said the issue was raised in discussions he had with Mr Sefcovic last week.

Under the terms of the post-Brexit trading arrangement, Northern Ireland continues to follow the EU’s VAT rules for goods.

It comes as SSE Airtricity last week announced the latest in a raft of price increases by energy companies across the country.

The company said they will be increasing their natural gas prices for some households and businesses by 39% from April, impacting around 186,000 gas customers in the greater Belfast and western distribution areas.

This will mean that the average domestic and small business gas bill in that area will increase by £244, to £870 per year.

Mr Beattie said he was “extremely concerned” about the rising prices.

“As I understand it Article 8 Annex 3 of the Northern Ireland Protocol prevents the Chancellor from reducing VAT on energy costs in Northern Ireland due to the Protocol and is potentially delaying a reduction in energy bills right across the United Kingdom,” he said.

“I would much prefer the UK Government were able to take a unilateral decision on a reduction in VAT on energy costs right across the United Kingdom.

“However, with a tsunami of rising energy costs facing millions of UK citizens, I urge immediate action at a UK/EU level.

“If this can be done, it will give the most vulnerable hope that we can get through this present crisis which will help the material and societal wellbeing of the people of Northern Ireland.”

Mr Beattie led a delegation of his party to Brussels last Monday in a bid to engage with EU leaders around finding a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Having visited the EU Commission recently and spent 90 minutes talking to Maros Sefcovic it was clear he is also well across the issue,” he added.

“Indeed having met him in Brussels, discussed this issue and wrote to him on Saturday, it was heartening that he responded positively within hours of my letter being sent.

“He gave a commitment to raise it next week as discussions on the Protocol continue between UK Government and EU negotiating teams. I would urge them to put this to the top of their list for immediate action.

“This is not the time for ideology as our people have to choose between eating or heating or being unable to afford to run their car to get to work due to petrol prices. This is a time for grown up politics without partisan viewpoints.”