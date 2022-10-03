UK and EU to hold ‘technical talks’ on Northern Ireland Protocol issue this week

A view of EU flags outside The Berlaymont building, the Headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels.

Officials from the UK and the European Union are to hold talks this week on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission has confirmed.

The talks come as UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met with his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič on Friday afternoon.

The Government’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is currently progressing through parliament and would empower ministers to rip up parts of the protocol without the approval of the EU.

However, the EU says the bill, which was introduced by Prime Minister Liz Truss when she was Foreign Secretary, would represent a breach of international law and could prompt retaliatory action.

On Monday, European Union Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie told reporters "Vice-president Sefcovic spoke to (Foreign Secretary) James Cleverly on Friday, they had a good conversation, they both agreed that solutions needed to be found around the protocol.

"There will be technical level talks, discussions, exchanges this week, the details of which of course need to be worked out.”

"All I would do is underline from our side that the EU is committed to joint efforts, it's committed to finding joint solutions, we need to find these solutions to bring predictability, certainty to people in Northern Ireland.”

"And I think in general, if you look back, it's fair to say the EU has always approached these talks constructively and we will continue to do so."

Last week, the Prime Minister told BBC Northern Ireland that the UK remained open to a negotiated solution with the EU on issues with the contentious post-Brexit arrangement which has created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

She also stressed that she would act unilaterally to address problems with the protocol, by way of domestic legislation at Westminster, if a deal with Brussels proved elusive.

In February, then-First Minister Paul Givan resigned and collapsed the Stormont Executive after the DUP shared their concerns over the Protocol.