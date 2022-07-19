UK and Irish passports drop in top ten of world’s most powerful passports

The Irish and UK passports are in joint sixth place in an annual ranking of the world’s most powerful passports.

The Henley Passport Index, which is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The Irish passport dropped one place from fifth in 2021, having fluctuated between fifth and sixth for the past seven years. It held second place from 2006-2009. According to the index, holders are entitled to visa-free access to 187 destinations.

The UK also dropped a place from the previous year and holders now have unrestricted access to 158 destinations around the world.

Japan is in first place with a visa-free or visa-on-arrival score of 193. Singapore and South Korea came in joint-second place, with a score of 192.

EU member states dominate the rest of the top 10 spots, with Germany and Spain in joint third place with access to 190 destinations visa-free. Finland, Italy, and Luxembourg follow closely behind in joint fourth place with 189 destinations.

Denmark, Netherlands, and Sweden share fifth place with their passport holders able to travel to 188 destinations worldwide without a visa. The US is in seventh place.

Russian passport holders are increasingly cut off from the rest of the world than ever before, as sanctions, travel bans, and airspace closures limit Russian citizens from accessing all but a few destinations in Asia and the Middle East.

The Russian passport currently sits at 50th place on the index, with a visa-free or visa-free on arrival score of 119.

The Ukrainian passport is currently ranked in 35th place on the index, with holders able to access 144 destinations around the world without needing a visa in advance.

Ukrainians displaced by the invasion have been granted the right to live and work in the EU for up to three years under an emergency plan in response to what has become Europe’s biggest refugee crisis this century.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is at the bottom of the index, with its nationals only able to access 27 destinations worldwide visa-free.

Henley said the top-ranking passports have “almost bounced back” to pre-pandemic levels in terms of access.

It said UK and US passport holders now have unrestricted access to 158 destinations around the world as opposed to just 74 and 56 destinations respectively at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

According to IATA's latest statistics, international passenger demand in the Asia-Pacific region has reached only 17 per cent of pre-Covid levels. It hovered below 10 per cent for most of the past two years.

Meanwhile, markets in Europe and North America have recovered to around 60 per cent of pre-crisis travel mobility levels.

IATA chief economist Dr Marie Owens Thomsen said passenger numbers should reach 83 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

“By next year, many markets should see traffic reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels, while we expect this to be the case for the industry as a whole in 2024,” she said.