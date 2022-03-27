UK Attorney General among those pushing for Article 16 of Northern Ireland Protocol to be triggered: reports

EU checks are carried out at Larne as part of the Northern Ireland protocol

Suella Braverman, the Attorney General for England and Wales has been pushing in private for the Government to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reports Ms Braverman, alongside Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, have both been pressing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to trigger the safe-guard mechanism of the post-Brexit trading agreement.

According to the newspaper, the Attorney General – who sits on two Cabinet committees that oversee the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement - is said to have provided legal advice which stated Article 16 can and should be triggered by the UK.

There are currently ongoing talks between the UK and EU on ways to reduce the red tape created by the protocol, although the engagements are set to be more low key in the coming months, with both London and Brussels mindful of a potentially fractious election campaign in Northern Ireland ahead of May’s Assembly poll.

The Government have also previously suggested they would be reluctant to deepen the dispute with the European Union (EU) over the contentious Irish Sea trade barriers due to Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

The Attorney General and Mr Rees-Mogg are both former leaders of the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Tory MPs.

The group’s deputy chair David Jones, told the Daily Telegraph that negotiations between Ms Truss and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, appeared to have become “bogged down”.

“We need to find a way of getting it out of the mire and the best way of doing that is by invoking Article 16, which will be the precursor of a new negotiating mandate on behalf of the EU,” he said.

“I think it ought to be done now.”

The protocol has created new economic barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Agreed by the UK and EU to ensure no hardening of the Irish land border post-Brexit, it has instead moved regulatory and customs checks to the Irish Sea, with Northern Ireland remaining in the EU single market for goods.

The region also applies the EU customs code at its ports.

Unionists and loyalists claim the arrangements have undermined the sovereignty of the UK and have demanded the UK triggers the protocol’s Article 16 mechanism to suspend its trading provisions.