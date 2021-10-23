UK buildings shine blue and green for Northern Ireland centenary

The Prime Minister tweeted on Friday night that "Downing Street is lit up tonight to signify a bright future for all in Northern Ireland". Photo Credit: 10 Downing Street

Titanic Belfast, 10 Downing Street and the Welsh government building in Cardiff were among numerous buildings across the UK that were illuminated blue and green on Friday evening to mark 100 years since the formation of Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said that blue and green colours were selected to signify "a bright future for all in Northern Ireland".

Secretary of State for the region, Brandon Lewis tweeted that “it’s important we reflect upon the lessons of the last 100 years in NI”.

The British Embassy in Washington DC in the US will also be lit up.

Belfast City Hall was not following the UK-wide initiative due to an “administrative error”, in which it had already been agreed that the landmark would be lit in rainbow colours to commemorate the 40th anniversary of homosexuality being decriminalised in NI.

Instead, the building was intended to be lit for the centenary on Thursday.

However, a Belfast City Council spokesperson confirmed the plan was subject to a “call in” and would not be proceeding, after a number of Sinn Fein representatives raised objections.

A 'call-in' can be requested if 15% of representatives believe a council decision was not properly reached, or would adversely affect a section of the community. The decision is then examined by a solicitor to determine whether or not it should be reconsidered.

In this case, the city solicitor rescinded DUP Councillor Brian Kingston request for the item to be on the agenda for discussion for Friday's meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

In a statement released on Thursday, Sinn Fein council group leader Ciaran Beattie said there is "absolutely nothing" to celebrate in the partition of Ireland for those from an Irish nationalist background.

"Partition is a hugely contentious issue that continues to negatively impact on our society and restrict the potential of our island to flourish," he said, and stressed the decision was made as a result of the lighting request being “last minute”.

Alliance’s Michael Long later deemed Sinn Fein’s decision ‘petty’ and ‘vindictive’, while Mr Kingston told the BBC that Sinn Fein “talk about tolerance and respect but they show no respect for the unionist of people of Northern Ireland”.

Stormont was also due to be part of the centenary light-up of civic buildings - but this did not go ahead due to MLAs not being able to reach agreement.