UK eyeing state visit for Biden to mark 25 years since Good Friday Agreement

Diplomats believe invite to US President in 2023 an ideal way to celebrate Good Friday Agreement

British diplomats are eyeing a first state visit for US President Joe Biden linked to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

The King would host Mr Biden around the time of a possible European trip for celebrations of the 1998 peace deal that helped end 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden, vocally proud of his roots in Ireland and the US’s role in brokering the Agreement, would likely be keen to visit the island to mark the anniversary.

Diplomatic sources said it would be an ideal moment to invite Mr Biden for a state visit.

But there were concerns raised over the level of the celebrations, with the Stormont Executive currently collapsed due to a boycott by the DUP.

The UK Government was remaining optimistic power-sharing could get back up and running by the anniversary.

Liz Truss met the President at a United Nations summit in New York on Wednesday.

But she was not afforded the White House visit Boris Johnson was treated to last year, with officials blaming the tight timescale of the Prime Minister’s trip.

Mr Biden did meet the Queen at Windsor Castle after visiting Cornwall for the G7 summit in June last year, but it was not the full pomp and ceremony of a state visit.

His predecessor Donald Trump received a state visit in 2019.

In their meeting, Ms Truss had sought to reassure Mr Biden on her plan for the Brexit protocol, after US officials expressed concerns about the potential risks to the Good Friday Agreement.

The build-up to the meeting had been frosty.

Mr Biden and Ms Truss were meeting after the President sent a tweet just as the PM was discussing her economic policy, which said he was “sick and tired of trickle-down economics”.

“It has never worked,” he said, in what was perceived as a rebuff to the PM.

Her official spokesman then said it was “ludicrous” to suggest Mr Biden was criticising UK policy, arguing each country is facing different economic challenges.

The White House had also ramped up the significance the protocol would play in talks with Mr Biden ahead of the meeting.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan made it clear Mr Biden would discuss it “in some detail” with Ms Truss.

But the tone after the meeting was very different, with the row over the protocol downplayed — with it appearing to drop from the top to the bottom of the agenda.

The two leaders only had a “very short discussion” about the protocol during a 75-minute meeting, according to Downing Street.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Ukraine “dominated” the wide-ranging conversation, with the meeting having “run over” the scheduled hour.

He said the pair spoke about the protocol last after one of the President’s team brought it up, and said Mr Biden did not seek reassurances.

The spokesman characterised the tone of the meeting as “warm” and that they did not discuss a UK-US trade deal.

They both agreed peace must be protected and preserved when the pair met at the UN General Assembly, the Downing Street spokesman said.

He added: “On the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister and President Biden both agreed that the priority must be protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and preserving the gains of peace in Northern Ireland.”