UK Government called to 'urgently release' hidden report on compensation for victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism

The Labour Party has called on the UK Government to "urgently release" a hidden report on compensation for victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism.

Following years of campaigning, an independent report was commissioned by the Government to examine how frozen Libyan assets worth billions in the UK might be used to compensate victims of IRA violence in the 1980s and 1990s.

Former Charity Commission chairman William Shawcross submitted the report last March - but it has not been made public.

Just a week after the DUP's Ian Paisley and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood signed a letter from a group of cross-party MPs demanding its immediate publication, the Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh has written to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab about the issue.

In 2019, it was reported the UK Government has collected £17m in tax on £12bn of frozen Libyan assets hoarded by Colonel Mummer Gaddafi in the UK.

The former Libyan dictator had supplied the Provisional IRA with arms and funding, with victims calling for some of the money to be used as compensation.

In August last year, then Foreign Office Minister Baroness Sugg told peers that "government ministers will consider the report in detail in due course, including whether to publish any elements of it".

Following a meeting with the Dockland Victims Association, Ms Haigh warned Mr Raab that the "intolerable delay in the release of the report has left victims feeling abandoned".

Two people were killed and over 100 injured when an IRA bomb went off in the Docklands area of London in 1996.

In a letter to the Foreign Secretary, Ms Haigh said: "The physical and emotional toll these devastating acts of terror have left on victims have had consequences that last for generations.

"The Docklands victims and all those affected by Gaddafi-sponsored IRA terror must not be left in the dark.

"It is time the report was urgently released and victims were given answers and the redress they have fought so long for."

Commenting on the delay of the publication of the report, Docklands Victims Association chairman Jonathan Ganesh, who was injured in the bombing, said it was "truly beyond belief" that the Government has not released the report.

"It is shameful the UK Government would raise our expectations and then so cruelly deny us access to this report," he said.

"The present UK Conservative Government have put the victims through immense pain by the lack of genuine care."

Joyce Brown, who was working in the Docklands area at the time of the bombing and was injured in the blast, added that if the Government "cared", the issue would have been resolved.

"How can a Government do this to victims of terror?" asked Mrs Brown.

"It is not fair that we have been treated like this. We have campaigned for years to end this discrimination."

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said work on the report is being taken forward by the department.

"Ministers are carefully considering the complex issues captured in Mr Shawcross' internal report, giving due respect to the victims," the office added.