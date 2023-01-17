UK Government introduces changes to controversial legacy Bill ahead of scrutiny by Lords

The Government has tabled amendments to its controversial legacy Bill a week before it is due to come before the House of Lords.

One of proposed changes would see a proposed new truth recovery body able to conduct criminal investigations “where it judges that to be appropriate”.

The bid to address concerns raised by victims who fear they will be denied justice comes ahead of the committee stage of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill in the upper house.

It is scheduled to proceed in the House of Lords next week.

The proposed changes include confirmation that the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) established by the legislation will be able to conduct criminal investigations where it judges that to be appropriate.

Measures to ensure that individuals who knowingly or recklessly provide false information to the ICRIR can be prosecuted and have their immunity revoked are also included.

NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: “These amendments reflect the extensive engagement that has taken place, and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to working with all interested parties regarding their concerns, and how these might be addressed.

“The Government remains absolutely committed to delivering better outcomes for those most impacted by the Troubles.”

The Government insists the legislation aims to secure better outcomes for victims, survivors and former soldiers.

How after the draft bill has been deeply unpopular, attracting criticism from all five of the main political parties in Northern Ireland.

The Irish government and victims’ groups have also expressed opposition.

The legislation had proposed a new approach to dealing with the legacy of the conflict here with an increased focus on truth recovery rather than criminal justice outcomes.

The promise of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators who agreed to provide information to the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) was among the most divisive plans.

The move to end conflict-related civil cases and inquests was interpreted as a de facto amnesty by many.

The Government insists its amendments seek to address some of the main concerns which have been raised.

Other amendments include disapplying the Northern Ireland (Sentences) Act 1998 for individuals who choose not to tell the commission what they know and are then convicted of an offence so that they face a full, rather than reduced, sentence.

The changes would also increase the fine for non-compliance with the commission and strengthen the commission’s independence by making clear that the NI Secretary should consult individuals before appointing the chief commissioner.