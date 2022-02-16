UK Government Troubles proposals could be changed amid pressure from United States

The Government is considering changes to its plans for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles, sources have indicated.

It comes after the officer leading the investigation into a British spy inside the IRA told US politicians he believes the Government is reconsidering its position on its legacy plan.

Jon Boutcher told Congress members that the Government was at a “tipping point where we might see some shift in strategic approach”.

The US commission is preparing to put pressure on the UK to call a halt to its proposals, which include a ban on future prosecutions of military veterans and former paramilitaries for Troubles incidents before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Government also intends to put forward a new truth recovery model to help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones without the prospect of a criminal justice outcome.

However, legislation has been long delayed since a Command Paper was published last July, and the plans are opposed by all main political parties in Northern Ireland, as well as victims groups.

It is understood that the Government is now considering changes.

A source the Government “is rightly listening to the feedback it has received and considering how the proposals set out in the Command Paper might be amended to better meet the needs of those most impacted by the Troubles”.

They added: “We are taking the time to ensure that we deliver legislation that is effective and durable.”

It has also emerged that MI5 has been forced to disclose top secret files to Mr Boutcher’s investigation.

The former chief constable of Bedfordshire police has spent five years examining the links between a state agent codenamed Stakeknife and IRA kidnappings, torture and murder.

He has also looked at whether there is evidence of criminal offences having been committed by members of the Army, the Security Services or other government personnel.

The Guardian reported that he told the US Congress’ Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission his investigation into Stakeknife, known as Operation Kenova, had now been extended to 250 murders.

Mr Boutcher also said he had made successful legal challenges to MI5 and was getting fresh information on crimes that had never been seen by previous police chiefs.

“We have access into MI5, into the military and into the PSNI, direct access. It’s something I insisted upon, having spoken to a lot of those who previously led legacy investigations,” he told Congress members.

“It’s realistic to suggest that some of the access that wasn’t provided years ago was because of the proximity of those investigations to the conflict.

"There [were] a lot of people in those organisations leading those organisations who were affiliated to a side in the conflict and therefore they made it hard to get the material.”

It was the first time Mr Boutcher had spoken since he completed his interim report into the killings.

The Commission also heard evidence from victims’ families, including Geraldine Finucane. Her husband, Pat, a criminal defence lawyer was murdered in 1989.

Addressing the issue of a proposed Troubles amnesty, Mrs Finucane said: “It must be remembered that none of these measures were proposed because of a lack of evidence of wrongdoing.

“In fact it is precisely because of the existence of compelling, and in many cases, overwhelming evidence of British state complicity and abuses that the move to close down investigations and inquiries has been so comprehensive.”

Co-chair of the committee, the veteran Republican congressman Chris Smith, promised to support their campaign to stop NI Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, pressing ahead with this legislation.

The laws, which were expected to be tabled last autumn, have been delayed twice.

Mr Boutcher said he believed the Government was at “a tipping point” in relation to the legislation and urged them to think again as families deserved the truth.

In response to the hearing, the UK Government said it is “absolutely committed to addressing legacy issues comprehensively and fairly”.

“This will include measures that focus on information recovery, so that families can know what happened to their loved ones, and which promote reconciliation, so all communities in Northern Ireland can move forward,” a spokesman said.

"The Government’s proposals would not prohibit investigations into Troubles-related incidents. In fact, obtaining information through an investigative process is the cornerstone of the Government's proposed approach.”