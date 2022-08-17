UK inflation hits 10.1% in 40-year high as cost of living soars

The UK inflation rate has hit 10.1% in the year to July, new figures from the Office for National Statistics have shown.

The figure is up from 9.4% in June and is at its highest level in more than 40 years.

The Bank of England has warned inflation - the rate at which prices rise - could peak at more than 13%.

Soaring living costs are eating into household budgets, with prices rising faster than wages – and pay packets now buying 3% fewer goods and services than a year before. Food price inflation is now at its highest level since March 2009.

The rise in the cost of living is driven partly by the war in Ukraine and energy costs but also by the cost of raw materials.

The Bank of England has also predicted inflation won't go down to the the target 2% for about two years.

In response to the figures, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said: “I understand that times are tough, and people are worried about increases in prices that countries around the world are facing.

“Although there are no easy solutions, we are helping where we can through a £37 billion support package, with further payments for those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and the disabled, and £400 off energy bills for everyone in the coming months.

“Getting inflation under control is my top priority, and we are taking action through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost productivity and growth.”