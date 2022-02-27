UK response to Ukraine refugees does not go ‘nearly far enough’ claims East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson

PRZEMYSL, POLAND - FEBRUARY 25: A man holds a sleeping baby after arriving by bus to a supermarket parking lot from the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing on February 25, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson has said he does not think the UK’s response to offering sanctuary for refugees from Ukraine “goes nearly far enough”.

Mr Robinson, who is also a member of the Defence Committee in Westminster, claimed there is likely to be a “much more welcoming and gracious attitude” from MPs across the House of Commons “than that which has been outlined by the Home Office”.

He also described it as “discomforting” for Ukrainians to hear Armed Forces Minister James Heappey’s “frank” response on Friday that no UK troops would be committed to the crisis.

Mr Robinson made the comments on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show amid a row over the UK’s response to people fleeing the invasion of the country by Russian forces.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is "of course" going to take refugees and pledged to help people "fleeing in fear of their lives".

His comments come after Labour said the Government's refusal to relax visa restrictions for those seeking sanctuary in the UK is "immoral" at a time when the country is under fire.

Mr Robinson said the situation in Ukraine “cannot be underplayed” and said the current level of support for refugees from the country is not “appropriate”.

“I don’t think it goes nearly far enough. I suspect you will find a much more welcoming and gracious approach from parliamentarians than that which has been outlined so far by the Home Office,” he said.

“I remember reflecting even a month ago in the House of Commons, just to take the view that because Ukraine is not a member of NATO it does not have a member card and therefore cannot receive that level of support, displayed a particular vulnerability for Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin was aware from four, six, eight weeks ago, there was only so far the western world was going to go.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna called on Home Secretary Priti Patel to lift visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens fleeing the region.

Ms Hanna said she has tabled a written question to the Home Secretary seeking an assessment of a potential fast track scheme for refugees.

“The implementation of the most robust economic sanctions has been a clear example of how the international community can mobilise quickly and effectively to squeeze oppressors,” she said.

“Freezing the assets of oligarchs, however, will not bring the kind of immediate relief that frightened families in Kyiv and Kharkiv need. The humanitarian response to this crisis has, in comparison to the sanctions effort, been bitterly disappointing.”

Meanwhile, Ireland is to close off its airspace to all Russian aircraft, as the invasion of Ukraine continues. On Sunday morning, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed that Ireland will move to shut off the country's airspace to Russian planes.

He tweeted: "Shocking Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight. Ireland will move to shut off Irish airspace to all Russian aircraft."

Mr Coveney also called on other EU countries to do the same.

Various European countries - including the Czech Republic, Slovenia and the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - have already decided to close their airspace to Russian airlines.

The UK has made a similar decision.

"We encourage other EU partners to do the same," Mr Coveney said.

"We also support new wide-ranging sanctions to be agreed today at EU FAC (Foreign Affairs Council) & new assistance package for Ukraine."